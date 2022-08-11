Bay Springs 2022 football schedule

Bay Springs

8/26 – at Raleigh – 7:30 p.m.

9/2 – at Philadelphia – 7:30 p.m.

9/9 – vs. Heidelberg – 7:30 p.m.

9/16 – vs. Scott Central – 7:30 p.m.

9/23 – at Richton* – 7:30 p.m.

9/30 – at Enterprise-Lincoln* – 7:30 p.m.

10/7 – vs. Resurrection Catholic* – 7 p.m.

10/14 – vs. Mount Olive* – 7 p.m.

10/20 – at Salem* – 7 p.m.

10/28 – at Taylorsville* – 7 p.m.

11/3 – vs. Lumberton* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 4-1A opponent

