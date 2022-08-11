3 suspects wanted in Covington County drive-by shooting investigation

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week.

CCSO says they are looking for the following three people pictured below:

Tadavious King

Tadavious King (Covington County Sheriff's Office)

Tremail Wilson

Tremail Wilson (Covington County Sheriff's Office)

Juwanna Graham

Juwanna Graham (Covington County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office believes they were traveling in a white Kia with a paper tag or a switched tag.

If anyone has information about their location, contact CCSO at (601) 765-8281. (Covington County Sheriff's Office)

If anyone has information about their location, contact CCSO at (601) 765-8281.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.