3 suspects wanted in Covington County drive-by shooting investigation

The sheriff’s office believes the suspects were traveling in a white Kia with a paper tag or a switched tag.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week.

CCSO says they are looking for the following three people pictured below:

  • Tadavious King
Tadavious King
Tadavious King(Covington County Sheriff's Office)
  • Tremail Wilson
Tremail Wilson
Tremail Wilson(Covington County Sheriff's Office)
  • Juwanna Graham
Juwanna Graham
Juwanna Graham(Covington County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office believes they were traveling in a white Kia with a paper tag or a switched tag.

If anyone has information about their location, contact CCSO at (601) 765-8281.
If anyone has information about their location, contact CCSO at (601) 765-8281.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

