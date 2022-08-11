3 suspects wanted in Covington County drive-by shooting investigation
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week.
CCSO says they are looking for the following three people pictured below:
- Tadavious King
- Tremail Wilson
- Juwanna Graham
The sheriff’s office believes they were traveling in a white Kia with a paper tag or a switched tag.
If anyone has information about their location, contact CCSO at (601) 765-8281.
