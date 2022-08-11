Win Stuff
2-vehicle wreck had both directions blocked on I-59

A two-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 brought traffic to a halt in both directions for a short time Thursday afternoon. All lanes were affected for about 45 minutes before the site was cleared.(WDBJ)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident snarled traffic in both directions Thursday afternoon on Interstate 59 near Amick Farms by the Masonite Road exit.

An 18-wheeler and a white passenger vehicle apparently collided in the southbound lanes of I-59 shortly after 3 p.m., Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said.

The accident also affected the northbound lanes, bringing interstate traffic to a halt in both directions for a short time.

Both vehicles have been cleared and normal traffic flow has resumed.

The cleanup continues and drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek another route.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

