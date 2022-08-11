08/11 Ryan’s “Wettest” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Similarly to yesterday, expect another of our wetter days today though it starts going the other direction from here. That means you once again have a better-than-not chance of encountering an afternoon shower or thunderstorm today, though it still isn’t going to be a complete washout for the area. The extra moisture from all the rain today will likely allow for another, potentially more foggy morning tomorrow, but thankfully we won’t be dealing with it for much longer. That’s because the front that’s been acting as the jumping off point for our afternoon showers will push to the south and break down, allowing for more sun. By Saturday I’m expecting mostly sunny skies, but even then I can’t rule out a stray shower from the coast drifting our direction. Sunday and Monday look the driest, where I daresay we won’t see even a stray shower, but we’ll get right back to that familiar summertime pattern by the middle of the week.

Sadly, it looks like next weekend will end our 3 week period of sunny Saturdays, thanks to rain chances increasing slightly above “average.”

