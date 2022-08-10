WCU offers online, tuition-free class to K-12 teachers renewing license

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University will offer K-12 teachers an online, tuition-free class in September that can be used to assist in the renewal of the Mississippi Educator License.

This is WCU School of Education’s latest move in a series of steps designed to tackle Mississippi’s teacher shortage by finding ways to recruit and retain classroom teachers.

The tuition-free course was first offered in the Spring of 2020 and 128 teachers used it to renew their licenses.

“This is not the first time we’ve offered scholarships or tuition assistance to people who want to become teachers,” said Dr. Teresa Poole, dean of the WCU School of Education. “We work to support the recruitment of new teachers, but we also want to ensure we provide support and resources for the retention of teachers. It is our prayer that our Mississippi teachers know we support them and want to help ease the burden of the costs to renew their license.”

The class, called “Teacher Performance and Professional Growth,” is meant to foster professional growth and development through performance self-study. The emphasis is on informed decision-making and reflection on the five domains of the Mississippi Teacher Growth Rubric.

You can apply for the class by clicking HERE.

Current K-12 teachers can earn three credit hours by completing the five-week master’s level class.

The class begins Sept. 26. The deadline to apply is Sept. 1 and enrollment is limited. Tuition costs are waived, but students will be responsible for an $85 application and technology fee.

For more information, email Dr. Billie Fick at education@wmcarey.edu.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.