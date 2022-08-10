Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sumrall’s Juanyana Holloway pleads guilty to embezzlement

Juanyana Holloway pled guilty to embezzling over $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.
Juanyana Holloway pled guilty to embezzling over $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.(Mississippi State Auditor's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Juanyana Holloway pled guilty to embezzling over $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.

According to Mississippi State Auditor Shad White, Holloway embezzled the money from 2018 to 2020 while serving as Sumrall’s deputy municipal clerk. She reportedly took the money from residents’ cash payments for their water bills. White said Holloway concealed the criminal activity by excluding cash collections on the daily bank deposit slips.

“This is another instance of a person working in a small utilities office who was stealing from the people she was supposed to be serving,” said Auditor White. “I am thankful to the investigators and prosecutors for their hard work.”

Agents from the auditor’s office arrested Holloway in November 2021, and District Attorney Hal Kittrell’s office prosecuted the case before Judge Prentiss Harrell.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the auditor’s office announced that Holloway pled guilty to the embezzlement charges.

Harrell ordered Holloway to pay $25,000 to her surety bond company, a $1,000 fine and all court costs. In addition, she is now a convicted felon and can never handle taxpayer money again.

White said his office has already recovered the entire amount of Holloway’s demand letter and returned it to the appropriate entities.

Anyone can report suspected fraud to the auditor’s office at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during regular business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new Crestwood School of...
Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time
A two-vehicle collision was reported on Evelyn Gandy Parkway Monday night.
Man arrested after fleeing 2-vehicle collision on Evelyn Gandy Pkwy.
Mayor Dale Berry
Magee mayor admits to slapping his wife, has no plans to resign
Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led up to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Police said the truck was 'literally split in two.'
10 children, 2 adults taken to hospital after crash splits truck in 2

Latest News

During summer’s Ex-STREAM camp, teachers pursuing master’s degrees in gifted education at...
WCU offers online, tuition-free class to K-12 teachers renewing license
Hundreds of plastic ducks float down the Leaf River during the inaugural "Great American Duck...
Petal non-profit giving city’s youngest a boost
South Central Regional Medical Center will be offering a free cholesterol screening on Aug. 24.
SCRMC free cholesterol screening set for Aug. 24
Hol-Mac to create 31 new jobs in Bay Springs