‘She was screaming’: Family says 89-year-old grandmother killed in pit bull attack

An elderly woman was killed in a dog attack on Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, Alexis Fernandez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police say a woman was killed in a dog attack Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that officers were called to a residential area at about 9:45 a.m. regarding a woman who was possibly mauled by a dog.

According to KVVU, medical personnel pronounced the woman dead when they arrived with the dog found nearby.

The animal was turned over to animal control, and the woman’s family identified her as 89-year-old Joan Caffiel.

The woman’s grandson, Peyton Faircloth, said she had severe dementia and was being watched by a caregiver when the attack happened.

“She called me and she was screaming,” he said.

Faircloth said the dog involved was Buc, a rescue pit bull, who had never been aggressive in the six years they’ve had him.

“There was not a mean bone in that dog’s body, that dog would sleep with us every night, and he loved grandma,” Faircloth said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

