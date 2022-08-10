Win Stuff
SCRMC free cholesterol screening set for Aug. 24

South Central Regional Medical Center will be offering a free cholesterol screening on Aug. 24.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From South Central Regional Medical Center Communications

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Who needs to get their cholesterol checked?

As it turns out, pretty much everybody.

South Central Regional Medical Center is offering free cholesterol screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at South Central Place in Laurel.

To schedule an appointment for the Aug. 24 screening at SCRMC, please call (601) 399-0506.

This screening is provided at no charge to the community thanks to the South Central Health Care Foundation.

High cholesterol usually has no signs or symptoms.

The only way to discover high cholesterol is to get checked.

A healthcare team can do a simple blood test, called a “lipid profile,” to measure cholesterol levels.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the following folks should have their cholesterol checked:

  • Most healthy adults should have their cholesterol checked every four to six years
  • People who have heart disease or diabetes or who have a family history of high cholesterol need to have their cholesterol checked more often
  • Children and adolescents should have their cholesterol checked at least once between ages 9 and 11 and again between ages 17 and 21.

