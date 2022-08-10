Win Stuff
Road closed in Laurel to work on water line

North Ninth Street in Laurel, between West Fifth and Wet Sixth streets, will be closed for six to eight hours Wednesday to install a water line.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A portion of North Ninth Street in Laurel will be closed until late Wednesday afternoon so that crews can wrap up installation on a water line.

A stretch of North Ninth between West Fifth and West Sixth streets was closed Wednesday morning so that work on the east side of Ninth can be completed.

The job is expected to take six to eighth hours.

The City of Laurel asks drivers to avoid the area Wednesday and thanks all concerned for their patience.

Brandon Hayes, Southern Miss
Brandon Hayes growing as a player, person at Southern Miss
Keeghan Rodgers, FCAHS
Players of the Pine Belt: FCAHS senior running back Keeghan Rodgers
