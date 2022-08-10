Road closed in Laurel to work on water line

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A portion of North Ninth Street in Laurel will be closed until late Wednesday afternoon so that crews can wrap up installation on a water line.

A stretch of North Ninth between West Fifth and West Sixth streets was closed Wednesday morning so that work on the east side of Ninth can be completed.

The job is expected to take six to eighth hours.

The City of Laurel asks drivers to avoid the area Wednesday and thanks all concerned for their patience.

