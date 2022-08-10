Players of the Pine Belt: FCAHS senior running back Keeghan Rodgers

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - Larry Dolan knows what’s possible at Forrest County Agricultural High School.

He remains the only head football coach to lead the Aggies to a state championship (2013).

After eight seasons away from Brooklyn, Dolan is back.

“Getting the kids to believe and the community to believe again,” Dolan said. “There’s still some good athletes here and they’ve had good athletes the last few years.”

“A lot more people trying now since he’s giving us really hope that we can actually win this season and do more,” said FCAHS senior running back Keeghan Rodgers.

It’s been a tough few years for the Aggies – just five wins in four seasons.

But Rodgers has never been one to complain, coming back for his senior year more motivated than ever.

“Great attitude, he didn’t miss a workout this summer,” Dolan said. “I think somebody’s going to get a pleasant surprise at the next level when they get on him. We’re expecting a lot out of him. We’re going to give it to him as many times as he can carry it and hopefully he can handle that. He’s been a great leader for us right now. He’s not a very vocal guy but he does it by example and the kids look up to him for that.”

“Tell them to do the right thing and just try to set an example,” Rodgers said. “That’s the only thing I really can do. It’s the last ride - gotta do everything I can.”

That’ll mean a lot of carries for the Forrest County offense – what Dolan calls a version of the Wing-T.

But more than X’s and O’s, Dolan has to get the Aggies to believe in what they’re doing.

“They’re still trying to feel me out a little bit and decide if this old man knows anything,” Dolan said. “I think that they want to believe that we can do something. It’s a trust issue and I have to get their trust and they’re gaining mine. I think we’ll grow together. It’s not going to be a one night miracle but I think over time we can get this thing turned around again.”

Here’s a look at Forrest County Ag’s 2022 schedule:

8/26 – vs. Seminary – 7:30 p.m.

9/2 – at Pass Christian – 7:30 p.m.

9/9 – vs. South Jones – 7:30 p.m.

9/16 – vs. Stone – 7:30 p.m.

9/23 – at West Marion – 7:30 p.m.

9/30 – at Lawrence County* – 7:30 p.m.

10/7 – at Columbia* – 7 p.m.

10/14 – vs. Poplarville* – 7 p.m.

10/21 – at Sumrall* – 7 p.m.

10/28 – vs. Purvis* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-4A opponent

