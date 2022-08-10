Petal non-profit giving city’s youngest a boost

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The “Petal Excel By 5 Coalition” is raising money for a community development project that will benefit the youngest members of “The Friendly City.”

More than $62,000 has been raised for grant applications toward a proposed infant/toddler playground at Hinton Park

“The playground, which will be located close to the existing playground, will cater to children ages 6 months to 3 years old,” said Chamber of Commerce member Valerie Wilson, who also is a member of the coalition’s economic development subcommittee,

The City of Petal is on-board, offering support for the project with the donation of space in the park and a commitment to maintain the facility.

“The playground itself will be paid for with donations, grants and fundraisers,” said Leahne Lightsey, fundraising coordinator for the project.

One of the fundraisers is approaching with the fourth annual “Great American Duck Derby” set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Grand Paradise Waterpark in Collins.

Nearly 3,000 ducks will “race” the lazy river, with the top three paying their patrons $2,000, $1,000 and $500, respectively

Sponsors include Verge Entrance Solutions, Carter’s Jewelry of Petal and R and R Building Development, LLC, sponsors, and Petal Excel by 5 Coalition members will be selling “duck adoption papers.”

