Natural gas line break reported in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A natural gas line break was reported in Covington County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Covington County Emergency Management Agency requested residents within a half-mile radius of Smyrna Road near Thad Ingram Drive to go/remain inside. Residents were also told to close their windows, turn off their air conditioner, and bring their pets indoors.

Emergency management said a clean-up crew accidentally ruptured the line while working in a pasture between Smynra Road and Seminary Mike Conner Road. No injuries were reported.

Emergency responders were able to successfully turn off the gas line, and repairs will begin on Thursday, Aug. 11. The shelter-in-place alert has ended.

Residents may continue normal activity; however, the EMA advises limiting any activities with open flames until Thursday.

Covington County EMA said the following departments responded to the emergency: Southwest Fire Dept., West Covington Fire Dept., Covington County Dispatch and Covington County Sheriff’s Dept.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

