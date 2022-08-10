Win Stuff
Laurel-Jones Co. community collecting donations for Kentucky

After devastation struck Kentucky last week, one local church is bringing the community together to help those in need.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Pastor Brandon Wilson of Pine Ridge Baptist Church is collecting donations to take to Kentucky. Wilson contacted local pastors affected by the floods after church members saw an immediate need.

“Being a Christian is helping people when they’re struggling, and when these floods came, it just really struck a chord with some people in our church,” said Wilson. “They come up to me and said, ‘Brother Brandon, we really need to help these people. They’ve lost everything.’”

The catastrophic floods damaged numerous homes in Kentucky, leaving hundreds without essential items.

“What’s needed there are things like non-perishable food,” said Wilson. “They also have needs for box fans, pressure washers, crowbars, hammers, shovels, toiletries, things like that.”

Although Pine Ridge Baptist initiated the drive, the entire Laurel and Jones County community has banded together to help the victims in need.

“A lot of people in the community that’s stepping up,” said Wilson. “We’ve had churches make donations to us for it; individuals stepping up, helping us with it as well.”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Big Creek Baptist Church, Forever Nutrition and The Tacklebox are just a few joining in to help those in need.

Donations will be accepted until Sunday. However, if you plan on donating on Sunday, they’re asking you to bring it to Pine Ridge Baptist Church ready to be delivered.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

