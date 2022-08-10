Inflation Impact: Brides on a budget

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue - objects considered necessary for brides on their wedding day!

However, brides are now adding “affordable” to that list because of inflation.

After two years of the pandemic, inflation is impacting almost every industry here in the Pine Belt, including the wedding industry.

Elizabeth Williams works as a sales consultant at Mimi’s Bridal and Formal Wear in Laurel. A locally owned business, Williams said Mimi’s has been in operation for almost 30 years.

From venues, invitations and wedding planners to decor, catering and entertainment, brides consider a lot when it comes to the big day.

“A lot of getting a jump on the planning we’ve noticed this year,” said Williams. “People know that things aren’t as steady going forward as they used to be. Brides who may have come in just a few months before their wedding may now come in six to eight months before, or even a year before, to get everything purchased, so they aren’t wondering ‘when will my dress come in or what’s next year going to be like.’”

According to a Wedding Report survey, the U.S. will have an estimated 2.5 million weddings this year.

Williams said a budget is critical when it comes to planning a wedding. She said that she helps brides with their dream gowns and finding financial options for those whose budgets may be a bit stretched.

“Obviously, people are still falling in love,” said Williams. “They’re still getting married, and we want to accommodate everybody as much as we can. For brides who come in, whether they’re shopping for a reception gown or wedding dress, we offer payment plans.”

From Florida to Alabama or Tennessee, Williams said Mimi’s Bridal sees brides from all over the southeast.

“Even though we are a local business, we see people come from all over,” she said.

Supply chain delays impact deliveries when it comes to bridesmaids’ dresses, which now take about 6-8 weeks to arrive.

“As far as all the weddings happening across the world, we love seeing that,” said Williams. “The pandemic cannot stop weddings. Even if it’s a little smaller than they planned, we can still make sure it looks just as great.”

