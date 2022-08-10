Homeless veteran honored in Laurel after hit-and-run

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Friends and family in the Laurel community gathered this evening to honor Harold Tucker.

Tucker died from injuries in a hit-and-run incident on U.S. 84 on July 25. The driver is still unknown.

Community members knew Tucker as the man who lived on the Cotton Mill Park bench and was content in his way of life.

Throughout his time in Laurel, he connected with local homeless ministries in the community.

He also helped to create a legacy in Laurel for the homeless community. With his impact, he brought together numerous people from different denominations and lifestyles to remember that everybody has a role in life.

For Tucker, his role was to stay at the park with his friends there. But, for everybody else, their impact was needed to bring awareness to the community of Laurel.

“Just to make an awareness of homelessness in this area, that it does exist, but that each of them deserves dignity like Mr. Harold did,” said David McGowin. “And so, that’s the lesson or the moral of the story; it’s to treat each other with dignity as each person is created in the image of God.”

Harold Tucker was honored with the playing of taps, a military salute and his family was presented with an American flag.

