Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Homeless veteran honored in Laurel after hit-and-run

Friends and family in the Laurel community gathered this evening to honor Harold Tucker.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Friends and family in the Laurel community gathered this evening to honor Harold Tucker.

Tucker died from injuries in a hit-and-run incident on U.S. 84 on July 25. The driver is still unknown.

Community members knew Tucker as the man who lived on the Cotton Mill Park bench and was content in his way of life.

Throughout his time in Laurel, he connected with local homeless ministries in the community.

He also helped to create a legacy in Laurel for the homeless community. With his impact, he brought together numerous people from different denominations and lifestyles to remember that everybody has a role in life.

For Tucker, his role was to stay at the park with his friends there. But, for everybody else, their impact was needed to bring awareness to the community of Laurel.

“Just to make an awareness of homelessness in this area, that it does exist, but that each of them deserves dignity like Mr. Harold did,” said David McGowin. “And so, that’s the lesson or the moral of the story; it’s to treat each other with dignity as each person is created in the image of God.”

Harold Tucker was honored with the playing of taps, a military salute and his family was presented with an American flag.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler.
Multi-vehicle accident kills one driver, slows SB I-59 traffic
Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new Crestwood School of...
Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
Carl Smith, 47, of Seminary.
Alleged home invasion suspect shot by Jones Co. homeowner
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

Keeghan Rodgers, FCAHS
Players of the Pine Belt: FCAHS senior running back Keeghan Rodgers
Keeghan Rodgers, FCAHS
Players of the Pine Belt: FCAHS senior running back Keeghan Rodgers
City officials hope the new water park will increase Hattiesburg's sales tax revenue.
New water park to make large economic impact in the Hub City
6pm Headlines 8/9
6pm Headlines 8/9