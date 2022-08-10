Hol-Mac to create 31 new jobs in Bay Springs

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - News release from Hol-Mac

Hol-Mac Corporation is creating 31 new jobs and investing $1 million by expanding its operations in Bay Springs.

The company’s fifth expansion in Bay Springs is for its Hammerhead Off-Road Armor line to keep up with consumer demand. The company is expanding into the neighboring shell building on the site.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance to help with the preparation of a parking lot and site expansion.

The company also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate program, which provides a cash rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that meet or exceed the average annual wage of the state or the county in which the company locates or expands.

Jasper County, the City of Bay Springs and Cooperative Energy are also assisting with the project.

“We are very excited and blessed for this new chapter and expansion for Hammerhead Armor and Hol-Mac Corporation,” said Jamie Holder, Hol-Mac Corporation president and CEO. “Hol-Mac would like to express a sincere thanks to the city of Bay Springs, Jasper County and MDA for their never-ending support in helping Hol-Mac continue to grow our company, community and the great state of Mississippi.”

In addition to the Hammerhead Off-Road Armor line, Hol-Mac Corporation is a manufacturer of Pac-Mac Refuse, septic and oil field equipment and hydraulic cylinders.

The company also has facilities in Winona and Gulfport.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.