Hattiesburg Public Library offers thousands of options for National Book Lovers Day

August 9 is National Book Lovers Day, and the Hattiesburg Public Library wants the community to know novels are available for everyone.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - August 9 is National Book Lovers Day, and the Hattiesburg Public Library wants the community to know novels are available for everyone.

Library Director Sean Farrell said the best part about books is that they are everywhere. Whether reading together or alone, he said literature is invaluable.

The Hattiesburg library offers five different book clubs for children, teens and adults, as well as story time for kids.

“I think it’s nice to signify that there really is a special time for us to really think about what books mean to us and the community,” said Farrell. “One of the things I think that is so tremendously valuable about books is their diversity. Books are great for information. There’s basically an author for everybody, and that’s one of the things I like about here.”

National Book Lovers Day Fact: With over 3.9 billion copies sold over the last 50 years, the Christian Bible is the best-selling book of all time, according to Guinness World Records.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

