Hattiesburg Clinic welcomes new cardiac imaging software

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Clinic Heart & Vascular is one of the first in the state to use the HeartSee cardiac imaging software.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. The most common type is coronary artery disease, where plaque buildup narrows the coronary artery limiting the blood flow to the heart.

“HeartSee is a software program that is in conjunction with cardiac PET, which is a type of stress test that we do to evaluate for coronary artery disease or blockage in heart arteries,” said Dr. Christopher Douglas, Cardiologist at Hattiesburg Clinic Heart & Vascular.

Douglas said this software also provides coronary flow capacity maps, allowing a more detailed view of the coronary flow.

“It allows us to really get a better idea of coronary flow, the actual flow that is going through heart arteries,” said Douglas. “And based on very high-level algorithms, we get a representation on which areas of the heart are not getting enough blood flow, and those are represented by color maps, and that helps us make the decision if that area is ischemic or not.”

According to Douglas, anyone with symptoms of chest pains, shortness of breath or decreased exercise capacity could be a good candidate for the use of this software.

“It’s a great advancement in noninvasive cardiac imaging,” said Douglas. “It really allows us to make the accurate diagnosis, prevent unneeded procedures and really give care for individual patients.”

According to the clinic, the program exposes patients to low-level radiation with a half-life of about 75 seconds compared to other mechanisms with a half-life of up to six hours.

