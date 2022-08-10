Win Stuff
FCAHS 2022 football schedule

FCAHS Aggies
FCAHS Aggies
By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FCAHS

  • 8/26 – vs. Seminary – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2 – at Pass Christian – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9 – vs. South Jones – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16 – vs. Stone – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23 – at West Marion – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30 – at Lawrence County* – 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7 – at Columbia* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/14 – vs. Poplarville* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/21 – at Sumrall* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/28 – vs. Purvis* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-4A opponent

Keeghan Rodgers, FCAHS
Keeghan Rodgers, FCAHS
Malik Shorts, Southern Miss
Malik Shorts, Southern Miss
