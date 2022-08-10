FCAHS 2022 football schedule

FCAHS

8/26 – vs. Seminary – 7:30 p.m.

9/2 – at Pass Christian – 7:30 p.m.

9/9 – vs. South Jones – 7:30 p.m.

9/16 – vs. Stone – 7:30 p.m.

9/23 – at West Marion – 7:30 p.m.

9/30 – at Lawrence County* – 7:30 p.m.

10/7 – at Columbia* – 7 p.m.

10/14 – vs. Poplarville* – 7 p.m.

10/21 – at Sumrall* – 7 p.m.

10/28 – vs. Purvis* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-4A opponent

