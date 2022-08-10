FCAHS 2022 football schedule
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FCAHS
- 8/26 – vs. Seminary – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/2 – at Pass Christian – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/9 – vs. South Jones – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/16 – vs. Stone – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/23 – at West Marion – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/30 – at Lawrence County* – 7:30 p.m.
- 10/7 – at Columbia* – 7 p.m.
- 10/14 – vs. Poplarville* – 7 p.m.
- 10/21 – at Sumrall* – 7 p.m.
- 10/28 – vs. Purvis* – 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 7-4A opponent
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.