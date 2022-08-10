Win Stuff
Brandon Hayes growing as a player, person at Southern Miss

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Brandon Hayes was “the guy” at Oak Grove High School.

The wideout reeled in 88 catches for 1,381 yards and 16 touchdowns during a three-year high school career, helping the Warriors to two South State Championships.

He decided to stay home and play college ball at Southern Miss – but the transition hasn’t been smooth sailing.

Hayes had to learn patience, and credits receivers coach Desmond Lindsey for much of his growth as a player and person.

“Honestly I feel like my biggest improvement is my mental,” said Hayes, a redshirt freshman in his third year on campus. “Coming out of high school I was one of the kids when I didn’t do something good I kinda got down on myself. But now I know that you’re going to have ups and downs in football. Coach Lindsey is the person who’s helped me with that the most. He’s taught me that everything’s not going to go your way. You have to keep pushing through bad times when you’re tired, when you drop the ball, you gotta go back, do it again.”

“He learned how to work,” said USM head coach Will Hall. “He learned how to be a more responsible adult. We’re so proud of how he’s grown as a human being. He’s doing great in the classroom, he’s doing great off the field. He went and helped Oak Grove coach a little bit in spring ball. He’s just become an impactor of people in the right way. Credit to him and Desmond Lindsey on the changes.”

