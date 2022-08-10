26 arrested in Covington County warrant round-up

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - 26 people with outstanding felony warrants were arrested Tuesday by a coalition of Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents.

Another five people remain at large after Tuesday’s county-wide sweep.

During the round-up, deputies and officers recovered two stolen trailers, one stolen motorcycle, $3,277 in cash, numerous guns, three pounds and 48 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl and hydrocodone and six pounds of marijuana.

On Wednesday, Judge Bobby Wayne Mooney set bonds for the following individuals:

Randall Barnett - $300,000 (Sale of a controlled substance/2X)

Alyssa Bedwell - $30,000 (Possession of a controlled substance/2X)

Jackie Lynn Brazieal - Bond denied (Sale of a controlled substance/2X)

Thomas Carter - $100,000 (Conspiracy to commit a felony)

Johnny Fairley Jr. - $10,000 (Mississippi Department of Corrections hold)

Britney Hand - $470,000 (Sale of a controlled substance/3X)

Gerald Feazell - $500,000 (Sale of a controlled substance/3X)

Kendrick Feazell - $350,000.00 (Sale of a controlled substance/2X)

Danny Leggett - $250,000 (Conspiracy to commit a felony; sale of a controlled substance)

Gary McRae - $300,00.00 (Sale of a controlled substance/2X)

Michael Price - $80,000 (Possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine).

Sixteen others were arrested in the round-up, including:

Lonnie Aleta _ Possession of a controlled substance

Timothy A. Barnes _ Possession of Schedule II, III, IV and V drugs

Heather Bryant _ Possession of Schedule II, III, IV, and V drugs

Cedric Duckworth _ Parole violation

Travaris Easterling _ Bench warrant

Paul Michael Eubanks _ Sale of a controlled substance/3X

Michael Charles Finney _ Probation violation

Carmen Holmes _ Bench warrant

Charles Edward McLaurin _ Driving while license suspended; conspiracy to commit a crime; possession of marijuana; speeding; domestic violence/simple assault

Rodrick McLaurin _ Bench warrant

Joshua Pearson _ Sale of a controlled substance

Justin Powell _ Conspiracy to commit a crime; aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance

Larry Price _ No driver’s license; no insurance; trafficking in a controlled substance

Stephanie Smith _ Possession of Schedule II, III, IV and V drugs

David Brenson Starling _ Sale of a controlled substance

Cheyenne Thames _ Possession of a controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia

The coalition still is seeking five men on a variety of charges, including:

Matthew Allen _ Possession of methamphetamine

Johnny Burgess _ Felony fleeing

Jeremy Keyes _ Possession of Schedule I drug

Michael “Doc” McNair _ Sale of a controlled substance

Emerson Owens _ Possession of ecstasy; possession of methamphetamine; possession of stolen property; possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information on the whereabouts of any of the five men are asked to call (601) 765-8281

