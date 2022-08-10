26 arrested in Covington County warrant round-up
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - 26 people with outstanding felony warrants were arrested Tuesday by a coalition of Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents.
Another five people remain at large after Tuesday’s county-wide sweep.
During the round-up, deputies and officers recovered two stolen trailers, one stolen motorcycle, $3,277 in cash, numerous guns, three pounds and 48 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl and hydrocodone and six pounds of marijuana.
On Wednesday, Judge Bobby Wayne Mooney set bonds for the following individuals:
- Randall Barnett - $300,000 (Sale of a controlled substance/2X)
- Alyssa Bedwell - $30,000 (Possession of a controlled substance/2X)
- Jackie Lynn Brazieal - Bond denied (Sale of a controlled substance/2X)
- Thomas Carter - $100,000 (Conspiracy to commit a felony)
- Johnny Fairley Jr. - $10,000 (Mississippi Department of Corrections hold)
- Britney Hand - $470,000 (Sale of a controlled substance/3X)
- Gerald Feazell - $500,000 (Sale of a controlled substance/3X)
- Kendrick Feazell - $350,000.00 (Sale of a controlled substance/2X)
- Danny Leggett - $250,000 (Conspiracy to commit a felony; sale of a controlled substance)
- Gary McRae - $300,00.00 (Sale of a controlled substance/2X)
- Michael Price - $80,000 (Possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine).
Sixteen others were arrested in the round-up, including:
- Lonnie Aleta _ Possession of a controlled substance
- Timothy A. Barnes _ Possession of Schedule II, III, IV and V drugs
- Heather Bryant _ Possession of Schedule II, III, IV, and V drugs
- Cedric Duckworth _ Parole violation
- Travaris Easterling _ Bench warrant
- Paul Michael Eubanks _ Sale of a controlled substance/3X
- Michael Charles Finney _ Probation violation
- Carmen Holmes _ Bench warrant
- Charles Edward McLaurin _ Driving while license suspended; conspiracy to commit a crime; possession of marijuana; speeding; domestic violence/simple assault
- Rodrick McLaurin _ Bench warrant
- Joshua Pearson _ Sale of a controlled substance
- Justin Powell _ Conspiracy to commit a crime; aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance
- Larry Price _ No driver’s license; no insurance; trafficking in a controlled substance
- Stephanie Smith _ Possession of Schedule II, III, IV and V drugs
- David Brenson Starling _ Sale of a controlled substance
- Cheyenne Thames _ Possession of a controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia
The coalition still is seeking five men on a variety of charges, including:
- Matthew Allen _ Possession of methamphetamine
- Johnny Burgess _ Felony fleeing
- Jeremy Keyes _ Possession of Schedule I drug
- Michael “Doc” McNair _ Sale of a controlled substance
- Emerson Owens _ Possession of ecstasy; possession of methamphetamine; possession of stolen property; possession of a firearm by a felon.
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information on the whereabouts of any of the five men are asked to call (601) 765-8281
