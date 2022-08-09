Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Taylorsville house fire takes four hours to extinguish

A family in Taylorsville is without a home after a fire in their house that took nine different departments more than four hours to extinguish.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family in Taylorsville is without a home after a fire in their house that took nine different departments more than four hours to extinguish.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, crews responded to a report of flames in the Hebron community just after 2 p.m. on Monday.

Fire investigators said it took more than 20,000 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze because of the size of the house and the belongings inside.

“It’s a large home,” said Dana Bumgardner, Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer. “It was a brick-and-block home, and it looked like it had at least two additions that were the block portions of the home. There’s a lot of stuff; they’ve lived here for decades.”

No injuries were reported.

The Jones County Fire Council wants to remind residents to ensure homes and outside areas are uncluttered and easily passable following this incident.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler.
Multi-vehicle accident kills one driver, slows SB I-59 traffic
2 treated at hospitals after early-Saturday morning fight at Hardy Street Waffle House.
For 2nd time in 8 days, violence at Hardy Street Waffle House sends 2 for treatment at hospital
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody
Vice president casts deciding vote in win for Democrats.
U.S. Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler

Latest News

47-year-old Carl Smith remains in the Jones County Adult Detention Center after he was shot...
Suspect shot while allegedly attempting home burglary, JCSD says
Carl Smith, 47, remains incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Center following an...
Suspect shot while allegedly attempting home burglary, JCSD says
KIDS COUNT Data Book 2022: Children’s mental health is a growing concern nationwide
Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new Crestwood School of...
Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time