Taylorsville house fire takes four hours to extinguish

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family in Taylorsville is without a home after a fire in their house that took nine different departments more than four hours to extinguish.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, crews responded to a report of flames in the Hebron community just after 2 p.m. on Monday.

Fire investigators said it took more than 20,000 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze because of the size of the house and the belongings inside.

“It’s a large home,” said Dana Bumgardner, Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer. “It was a brick-and-block home, and it looked like it had at least two additions that were the block portions of the home. There’s a lot of stuff; they’ve lived here for decades.”

No injuries were reported.

The Jones County Fire Council wants to remind residents to ensure homes and outside areas are uncluttered and easily passable following this incident.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.