Suspect shot while allegedly attempting home burglary, JCSD says

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County homeowner shot a Seminary man when the man was allegedly attempting to break into the home.

Carl Smith, 47, remains incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Center following an attempt to break into a home in south Jones County.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at a residence off Earl Brashier Road in reference to a burglary home invasion.

“Carl Smith is the suspect who went to the residence, started beating on the window,” said Abraham McKenzie, Jones County Sheriff’s Department detective, “The homeowner then got his firearm because of the noise that he was hearing. Then he heard the window crash. Mr. Carl Smith was coming through his window and was walking toward him. He yelled at him to stop, which he didn’t, and he fired one round, striking Carl Smith in the right arm.”

According to the JCSD, the homeowner, whose name is not being released at this time, acted out of fear for his own safety.

“He held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived on scene with the ambulance service,” McKenzie said.

JCSD said Smith was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries before being released to the department’s custody.

Smith’s bond was revoked during his initial court appearance on Monday because he was already out on bond for a felony charge.

The sheriff’s department hopes to use the incident as a warning to others.

“We just want to send a message out there to people who are trying to invade people’s homes and burglarize them and harm our good, upstanding citizens that there are consequences to those actions,” McKenzie said. “So, they really need to think about that before they decide to try to break into somebody’s home and invade their privacy.”

JCSD said the homeowner is safe and unharmed.

Smith will remain incarcerated until he either goes before a grand jury or his trial begins.

