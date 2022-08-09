Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

South Mississippi represented in state trooper cruiser contest

This year's submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and...
This year's submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ.”(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - South Mississippi will be represented during the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest.”

This year’s Mississippi Highway Patrol submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sgt. Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Miss.

In the photo, an MHP Unit “Trooper 1,” piloted by Capt. Jason Seal of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Air Division can also be seen hovering overhead.

To see all submissions for the contest, click HERE.

After viewing the submissions, you can go to the bottom of the page and select the state that you think has the best-looking cruiser. After making your choice in the selection box, you can cast your vote by pressing the button that says “Done.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler.
Multi-vehicle accident kills one driver, slows SB I-59 traffic
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
Carl Smith, 47, of Seminary.
Alleged home invasion suspect shot by Jones Co. homeowner
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Latest News

A house fire in Taylorsville took nine volunteer fire departments roughly four hours to...
Taylorsville house fire takes four hours to extinguish
47-year-old Carl Smith remains in the Jones County Adult Detention Center after he was shot...
Suspect shot while allegedly attempting home burglary, JCSD says
Carl Smith, 47, remains incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Center following an...
Suspect shot while allegedly attempting home burglary, JCSD says
Comeback Cooler crews delivered much needed supplies to flood victims
Mississippians help pick up the pieces following Kentucky flooding