South Mississippi represented in state trooper cruiser contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - South Mississippi will be represented during the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest.”

This year’s Mississippi Highway Patrol submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sgt. Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Miss.

In the photo, an MHP Unit “Trooper 1,” piloted by Capt. Jason Seal of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Air Division can also be seen hovering overhead.

To see all submissions for the contest, click HERE.

After viewing the submissions, you can go to the bottom of the page and select the state that you think has the best-looking cruiser. After making your choice in the selection box, you can cast your vote by pressing the button that says “Done.”

