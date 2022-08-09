Silver Alert issued for Wiggins woman

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Marcia Marshell Taylor of Wiggins.

She is described as a Black woman, 5′ 3″ tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 2, around 10:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Harrison County wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Family members say Taylor suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Marcia Marshell Taylor, contact Wiggins Police Department at 601-928-5444.

