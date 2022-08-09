Players of the Pine Belt: Richton senior OL Christian Perry

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) -Richton looks to build upon last season which featured a 6-6 record and a playoff appearance.

That all starts in the trenches with players like offensive lineman Christian Perry.

“The war is won on the front lines,” Richton’s Chrisitan Perry said.

Leading the troops into battle for the Rebels is senior Christian Perry. The 6′5′, 260-pound offensive lineman brings energy and intensity to every play.

“Just a physical, old-school throwback offensive lineman,” Richton head coach Stephen Rice said. “Kind of nasty. Gets after it. Pushes people and that’s what we need.”

“I like to do my talking on the field with how I play. I don’t run my mouth. I like to just play the game of football,” Perry said.

Perry not only sets the tone on the field but sets the standard off of it as well.

“The kids that work out around him and play with him, they’ve kind of had to step up because he’s raising the bar,” Rice said.

After losing a significant amount of offensive production from last season, the Rebels will rely on Perry and a veteran offensive line to lead the way.

“We’re going to lean on that offensive line especially early in the season and rely on them to open the holes for those younger guys and just provide protection for the quarterback and let him get settled and get some experience under his belt,” Rice said.

“If we don’t win as an offensive line group then it’s not going to matter what everyone else is doing,” Perry said.

While they lose some veteran skill players from last season, Richton enters 2022 with a young, large and talented roster that is continually learning from those veteran leaders.

“We always take up for the younger class. You know we definitely have to be hard on them especially showing them how to win and the heart it takes to win a football game, especially with the talent we produce at Richton. Definitely just showing them what it takes,” Perry said.

You definitely have to be on them but at the same time you have to love them.”

Richton opens its season at Perry Central on Aug. 26.

