Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Perry Central High School students dismissed early Tuesday

According to the Perry County School District, high school students were dismissed at 11 a.m.
According to the Perry County School District, high school students were dismissed at 11 a.m.(Perry County School District)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Perry Central High School were dismissed early this afternoon.

According to the Perry County School District, high school students were dismissed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday due to unexpected power and water issues. This dismissal was for high school students only.

The school district said it is working to get the issues resolved as soon as possible.

The district also says it will keep parents updated via social media and AIMS messaging systems as to whether they will resume classes on Wednesday.

Urgent Message: Perry Central High School students will be dismissed at 11:00 AM today(Tuesday, August 9th) due to...

Posted by Perry County School District on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler.
Multi-vehicle accident kills one driver, slows SB I-59 traffic
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
Carl Smith, 47, of Seminary.
Alleged home invasion suspect shot by Jones Co. homeowner
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new Crestwood School of...
Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time

Latest News

Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new Crestwood School of...
Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time
The Hub city looks back at summer activities
The Hub City looks back at a busy summer of community activities
Jones County reminds residents of school safety tips
Jones County Sheriff Berlin gives back-to-school safe driving warning
USM physical plant plans for Roberts Residence Hall demolition
Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition