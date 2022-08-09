Perry Central High School students dismissed early Tuesday

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Perry Central High School were dismissed early this afternoon.

According to the Perry County School District, high school students were dismissed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday due to unexpected power and water issues. This dismissal was for high school students only.

The school district said it is working to get the issues resolved as soon as possible.

The district also says it will keep parents updated via social media and AIMS messaging systems as to whether they will resume classes on Wednesday.

