Judge denies bond for man charged with murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)(WLBT)
By Quentin Smith and Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Judge Gray Tollison denied bond for 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. on Tuesday.

Herrington was arrested and charged with the murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee on July 22.

Authorities say Lee was last seen on July 8, and his body still hasn’t been found.

