Jones County Sheriff Berlin gives back-to-school safe driving warning

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department encourages all drivers to be mindful of school zones where children may be crossing.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department encourages all drivers to be mindful of school zones where children may be crossing.

Sheriff Joe Berlin is asking parents to pay extra attention to each school zone, including roads with bus routes.

“This is the first full week of school in Jones County,” said Berlin. “I would strongly urge parents to pay attention to the kids that are walking across the streets, even at the car lines at the high school and elementary schools. Pay attention because kids will wander off or wander around in the front of a vehicle, and we don’t want no kids to get hurt.”

If caught texting, speeding or passing a bus with its arm extended, you could face fines starting at $100 up to $750.

Some driving violations, like speeding or passing a school bus with its arm extended, could even put you in jail.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

