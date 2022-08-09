‘I am deeply troubled’: Congressman Guest responds to the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Michael Guest responded to the FBI raiding former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

On Tuesday, Congressman Guest wrote a letter to the chairman of the Committee of the Judiciary, Jerrold Nadler, and the chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, Carolyn B. Maloney, expressing his concern about the raid.

“I am deeply troubled by the raid conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home,” said Congressman Guest. “I urge your committees to conduct immediate investigational hearings to ensure proper Congressional oversight of this matter.”

Congressman Guest says these hearings should take top priority and be conducted immediately to preserve the American people’s trust in the judicial system.

The FBI entered the Mar-a-Lago on Monday, August 8, to search the estate, which is also a private club, as part of a federal investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said.

Congressman Guest says he is concerned about the motive of the Department of Justice for executing the search and the standard that it sets for our Federal government and political system moving forward.

“Little is known yet of the rationale, legal basis under which the FBI acted, or other details surrounding this unprecedented decision. Therefore, it is critical for Congress to perform our essential oversight responsibilities and work to obtain needed answers,” the congressman said.

Letter Copy by jordon.gray on Scribd

Congressman Trent Kelly also gave his thoughts on the raid calling it an unprecedented raid that is questionable at best.

“I am troubled by the FBI raid on President Trump’s personal residence at Mar-a-Lago. This administration has ignored the crisis at our borders and the out-of-control violent crime,” Congressman Kelly said. “Instead, they are focusing resources on former President Trump.”

