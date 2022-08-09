Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HPD seeking to identify suspects in auto burglary investigation

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two people wanted in an ongoing auto burglary investigation.

HPD said they are looking to identify the two people pictured below in connection to an auto burglary that occurred on July 26 at an apartment on Campbell Scenic Drive.

-
-(Hattiesburg Police Department)

If you have any information about the incident or can identify the two people, you can contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler.
Multi-vehicle accident kills one driver, slows SB I-59 traffic
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
Carl Smith, 47, of Seminary.
Alleged home invasion suspect shot by Jones Co. homeowner
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new Crestwood School of...
Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time

Latest News

A two-vehicle collision was reported on Evelyn Gandy Parkway Monday night.
Man arrested after fleeing 2-vehicle collision on Evelyn Gandy Pkwy.
This year's submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and...
South Mississippi represented in state trooper cruiser contest
A house fire in Taylorsville took nine volunteer fire departments roughly four hours to...
Taylorsville house fire takes four hours to extinguish
47-year-old Carl Smith remains in the Jones County Adult Detention Center after he was shot...
Suspect shot while allegedly attempting home burglary, JCSD says