HPD seeking to identify suspects in auto burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two people wanted in an ongoing auto burglary investigation.

HPD said they are looking to identify the two people pictured below in connection to an auto burglary that occurred on July 26 at an apartment on Campbell Scenic Drive.

- (Hattiesburg Police Department)

If you have any information about the incident or can identify the two people, you can contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

