Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time

Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new Crestwood School of Hattiesburg.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new Crestwood School of Hattiesburg.

Established in 2021, Crestwood is a Christian-based, private school for students who are in K-4th grades.

Co-director Jordan Wood said there are many different avenues when it comes to education. She said Crestwood is taking a new approach with an idea that stemmed from five homeschooling families joining together during the pandemic.

“We’re goal-oriented to keep in mind the whole child and create a hunger, desire and delight for education,” said Wood. “We’re involving the parents in that partnership. Our shorter hours just mean more time for home, education, home activities and time together with the family.”

Wood said they have a strategic plan of growth, which is to add one grade level per year until the 8th grade.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler.
Multi-vehicle accident kills one driver, slows SB I-59 traffic
2 treated at hospitals after early-Saturday morning fight at Hardy Street Waffle House.
For 2nd time in 8 days, violence at Hardy Street Waffle House sends 2 for treatment at hospital
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody
Vice president casts deciding vote in win for Democrats.
U.S. Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler

Latest News

One Hattiesburg business is not only promoting physical health but also mental health to help...
Hattiesburg gym prioritizes physical & mental health
The Hub city looks back at summer activities
The Hub City looks back at a busy summer of community activities
Jones County reminds residents of school safety tips
Jones County Sheriff Berlin gives back-to-school safe driving warning
City Council passes Airbnb ordinance on first reading
Laurel City Council passes Airbnb ordinance