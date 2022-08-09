Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new Crestwood School of Hattiesburg.

Established in 2021, Crestwood is a Christian-based, private school for students who are in K-4th grades.

Co-director Jordan Wood said there are many different avenues when it comes to education. She said Crestwood is taking a new approach with an idea that stemmed from five homeschooling families joining together during the pandemic.

“We’re goal-oriented to keep in mind the whole child and create a hunger, desire and delight for education,” said Wood. “We’re involving the parents in that partnership. Our shorter hours just mean more time for home, education, home activities and time together with the family.”

Wood said they have a strategic plan of growth, which is to add one grade level per year until the 8th grade.

