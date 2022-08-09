Win Stuff
Forrest Co. VFD responds to 2-vehicle collision on Evelyn Gandy Pkwy.

A two-vehicle collision was reported on Evelyn Gandy Parkway Monday night.
A two-vehicle collision was reported on Evelyn Gandy Parkway Monday night.(North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - North Forrest volunteer firefighters responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident in the area of Evelyn Gandy Parkway at Scenic Drive on Monday at approximately 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, units learned that the second vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene to a nearby neighborhood.

Fire units located the vehicle in question and stood by for the sheriff’s office to arrive.

Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly took one man into custody and charged him with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

The fire department said no injuries were reported.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

