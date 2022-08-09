Forrest Co. VFD responds to 2-vehicle collision on Evelyn Gandy Pkwy.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - North Forrest volunteer firefighters responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident in the area of Evelyn Gandy Parkway at Scenic Drive on Monday at approximately 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, units learned that the second vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene to a nearby neighborhood.

Fire units located the vehicle in question and stood by for the sheriff’s office to arrive.

Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly took one man into custody and charged him with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

The fire department said no injuries were reported.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

