Disney princesses take to Saenger Theater stage this fall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More shows and performances are coming to the Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg this fall.

Magical music will fill the theater in October with Disney Princess: The Concert. Guests will hear Broadway performers sing popular songs from multiple Disney princess movies.

Event organizers for the theater say they look for low-cost entertainment for all families in the Pine Belt.

Theater Manager Nathan Jennings said the Saenger always works to make tickets affordable when exciting shows like these come to town.

“We try to have it so that it’s affordable for everybody,” said Jennings. “Like, for instance, there’s like a range of ticket prices. So, this one, the ticket prices range from $35 on up to $225, which the higher prices have a VIP package. I think by us trying to offer price tiers, that way you can, you don’t have to have a lot of money to come see the show in general.”

Those who do attend the Disney concert will experience theater icons who have performed in other Broadway productions such as Mamma Mia and Moulin Rouge.

According to Jennings, the Saenger wants guests to “relive their VHS glory days” and even dress up in their favorite royal attire for the show.

“They’ll be singing popular Disney songs,” said Jennings. “They’re supposed to be ones that everybody can recognize. I can imagine for kids and adults it’ll be fun.”

Tickets for Disney Princess: The Concert go on sale this Friday, August 12.

To purchase tickets, click on this link, Disney Princess: The Concert tickets.

For more information on VIP tickets, click Disney Princess: The Concert VIP tickets.

The concert will be at the Saenger Theater on October 28 at 7 p.m.

