9-year-old publishes book he started writing during pandemic

A 9-year-old boy promotes his first published book he started during the pandemic. (Source: (WGGB/WSHM)
By Kristin Burnell, Samantha O'Connor and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A 9-year-old boy from Massachusetts has just released his first published book.

WGGB/WSHM reports, Springfield native Zaiden Rivera-Johnson, promoted the book over the weekend, where residents were able to meet the young author.

“I decided to write the book because I like to read,” Zaiden said. “I also did it for fun and to make money.”

Zaiden’s first book is “The Adventures of Zaiden and His Friends.”

The fourth grader said he started writing the book during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that his mom, Dr. Christine Johnson, helped edit the book and they found a publishing company to turn his dreams into reality.

“He would get up in the morning before me and just be on his computer typing away, typing away,” Johnson said. “And a couple of months later, he said, ‘Mommy, can you look at this?”

Johnson said young talent runs in the family.

“He also has a sister, Zoe. She’s the artist in the family,” Johnson said. “and before he was 5, Zaiden had already read over 200 books.”

Zaiden also said he’s working on a second book that could be ready later this year.

