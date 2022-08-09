Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

1 dead after US Coast Guard, boat collide in Puerto Rico

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel...
The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a Puerto Rico fishing boat collided Monday in an incident that killed one person and injured another, officials said.

Monday’s accident occurred in the early afternoon near the northern coastal town of Dorado, according to a U.S. Coast Guard statement.

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.

The two were aboard a 23-foot (seven-meter) commercial fishing vessel called Desakata, while the U.S. Coast Guard was traveling in 154-foot (47-meter) fast-response cutter, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler.
Multi-vehicle accident kills one driver, slows SB I-59 traffic
2 treated at hospitals after early-Saturday morning fight at Hardy Street Waffle House.
For 2nd time in 8 days, violence at Hardy Street Waffle House sends 2 for treatment at hospital
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody
Vice president casts deciding vote in win for Democrats.
U.S. Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Killings send fear rippling through US Islamic communities
Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new Crestwood School of...
Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time
One Hattiesburg business is not only promoting physical health but also mental health to help...
Hattiesburg gym prioritizes physical & mental health