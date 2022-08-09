Win Stuff
08/09 Ryan’s “Copy & Paste” Tuesday Morning Forecast

More of the same today, but expect to see more rain ahead.
08/09 Ryan's "Copy & Paste" Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

I’m fairly sure I could have copy and pasted yesterday’s forecast in this spot, and no one would know...but that wouldn’t work...would it? Seriously, no it wouldn’t. Today will be very similar in almost all respects to yesterday, but I expect it’ll be a degree or so cooler and likely slightly drier. That means many familiar aspects like our misty, partially foggy morning and our afternoon showers, but overall temperatures will trend a bit downward for the next few days as rain chances increase. So, while today won’t be noticeably different in terms of rainfall, tomorrow and Thursday will be more rainy than not. That’s due to the Pine Belt being squeezed between a slow-moving front to the north and our afternoon sea-breeze front from the south. By Friday the returns to an afternoon smattering, and by the weekend it’s mostly sunny skies with a stray shower at the worst.

That’s great because there is a lot of great activities going on this weekend, and we’ll still be enjoying below average temperatures. Barely below average. Like 92 instead of 93, and it’ll still be humid...just didn’t want anyone thinking it was going to be cool.

08/08 Ryan’s “Familiar” Monday Morning Forecast
08/08 Ryan’s “Familiar” Monday Morning Forecast