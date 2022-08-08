Multi-vehicle accident kills one driver, slows SB I-59 traffic

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Drivers are asked to use caution while driving southbound on Interstate 59.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle accident on southbound I-59 near the 63-mile marker on Sunday just after 11 p.m.

HPD said a Honda Accord traveling southbound struck an abandoned Toyota 4Runner on the side of the interstate, which then caused an 18-wheeler to also wreck, go off into the trees and catch fire.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was deceased at the scene, and one individual from the Honda was transported to a local hospital for injuries.

At this time, the southbound right lane side of I-59 is still closed while the scene is being cleared. Traffic is flowing slowly in the left lane.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the traffic alert is expected to be cleared around noon.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.