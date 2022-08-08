Win Stuff
JCSD seeking suspects in Professional Automotive burglary

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the identities of suspects in a burglary at Professional Automotive on Eastview Drive in the Powers Community.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department needs your help identifying suspects in a burglary at Professional Automotive on Eastview Drive in the Powers community on Thursday, August 4.

Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals shown in the security is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428- STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

