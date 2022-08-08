Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away.

The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week.

The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Director of the physical plant Neil Bohn said the area would be converted into parking spaces.

“The space located where Roberts is will become green space and then later become parking for the new criminal justice building,” said Bohn.

The kinesiology building next to Roberts Hall will eventually become the new criminal justice building.

According to Bohn, the dormitory hasn’t been used for 12 years, and the physical plant is excited to renovate the area.

“We are excited for the beautification of our campus,” said Bohn. “We are constantly trying to beautify the footprints of our campus, and this is one step in the long line of many.”

The demolition process begins next week, and renovations and construction are expected to last up to 11 months.

“If you want to see a building coming down, come on by,” said Bohn. “You can watch it be erased to the ground.”

The demolition will be taking place next Monday, August 15.

