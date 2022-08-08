Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Scattered showers will be possible for the next several days.

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/8
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be mostly cloudy as showers come to an end this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will start off dry with partly cloudy skies in the morning, but scattered thunderstorms will fire up once again tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Expect more of the same for your Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances become more hit-or-miss this weekend as drier air moves into the area. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler.
Multi-vehicle accident kills one driver, slows SB I-59 traffic
2 treated at hospitals after early-Saturday morning fight at Hardy Street Waffle House.
For 2nd time in 8 days, violence at Hardy Street Waffle House sends 2 for treatment at hospital
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody
Vice president casts deciding vote in win for Democrats.
U.S. Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act
The Jones County Sheriff's Department arrested Richard "Ricky" Strickland after a narcotics...
One arrested in Jones County drug trafficking investigation

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/8
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/8
08/08 Ryan’s “Familiar” Monday Morning Forecast
08/08 Ryan’s “Familiar” Monday Morning Forecast
08/08 Ryan’s “Familiar” Monday Morning Forecast
08/08 Ryan’s “Familiar” Monday Morning Forecast
This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. There is a 40% chance for...
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast