Scattered showers will be possible for the next several days.

This evening will be mostly cloudy as showers come to an end this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will start off dry with partly cloudy skies in the morning, but scattered thunderstorms will fire up once again tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Expect more of the same for your Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances become more hit-or-miss this weekend as drier air moves into the area. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

