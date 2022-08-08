SBA deadline approaching for severe weather damage loans in Miss.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WDAM) -The deadline for applying for physical damage disaster loans in Mississippi is approaching.

The U.S. Small Business Administration says Sept. 6 is the deadline for applying for the low-interest disaster loan program for businesses, of all sizes; private nonprofit organizations; homeowners and renters in the declared counties.

The declaration covers Wayne County and the adjacent counties of Clarke, Greene, Jasper, Jones and Perry in Mississippi, as well as Choctaw and Washington counties in Alabama.

The program covers physical property damage caused by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred on March 30.

“Waiting to file an SBA application could cause unnecessary delays in receiving disaster assistance, and survivors may miss the application deadline,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA Field Operations Center East. “Submitting the loan application is an essential part of the disaster recovery process.”

SBA says interest rates are as low as 2.94 percent for businesses, 1.875 percent for nonprofit organizations and 1.438 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years.

Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s and should apply under SBA declaration # 17503.

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, you can dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Loan applications may be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to return economic injury applications is April 6, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.