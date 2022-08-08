Win Stuff
Ole Miss Football receives ranking in preseason Coaches Poll Top 25

Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Buy Photos at RebelWallArt.com Twitter/Instagram:...
Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels football team has been named in the Top 25 for the second consecutive season, with rival school, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, missing out.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Monday, with the Rebels earning the No. 24 ranking.

Both schools will be looking to build off of last season’s campaign, as the Rebels appeared in the Allstate Sugar Bowl for the first time since 2016 and secured its first 10-win regular season in program history.

The Bulldogs will look to ride the back of highly-regarded quarterback Will Rogers and their improved squad to increase their win total from last year’s 7 wins.

Click here to view the full rankings.

Mother's boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
The Hub City looks back at a busy summer of community activities
Bassfield native Malik Shorts returns as USM's leading tackler
