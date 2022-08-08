Man attempts to escape jail after pleading guilty to shooting Moss Point K-9

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The man who just pleaded guilty to shooting a K9 in Moss Point is now facing a jail escape charge.

Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said Richard McGuire cut through one fence and scaled another Friday trying to escape. McGuire’s being held at the Pearl River County jail as he awaits sentencing for the 2021 shooting of Moss Point K-9 Buddy.

Marc Odgen with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said McGuire and other inmates were in the yard around noon for their daily outdoor time when McGuire cut a hole in a chain link fence. McGuire climbed the outer fence and ended up in the impound yard, according to Ogden. That’s where some narcotics officer spotted him. Odgen said those officers nabbed McGuire before he hit the tree-line around the jail.

McGuire pleaded guilty to one count of animal crushing and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in federal court on Aug. 2. He’s being held in the Pearl River County Jail until his scheduled sentencing in November.

In the meantime, McGuire will face one count of escape from a correctional facility. He hasn’t been charge with escape yet, but the case will be presented to a Grand Jury soon.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.