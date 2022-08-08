Win Stuff
Home-schooling event set for Aug. 19 in Laurel

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Home-schooling families should consider circling Aug. 19 on their calendars.

The Laurel Christian Home Educators will be hosting a “Back to School” sign-up for home-schooling families on Friday, Aug. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is scheduled to be held in the gymnasium of Salem Heights Baptist Church, 5850 U.S. 84 west, Laurel.

School attendance officers from Covington, Jasper Jones, Smith and Wayne counties will be present.

Families will be able to sign up with attendance officers and can ponder joining LCHE for the year.

The event also will feature vendor booths with ideas for the upcoming school year, including volunteer opportunities, field trips, co-ops and other extra-curricular activities.

If you have any questions, please contact Michelle Parker at (601) 518-0262.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

