Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Gov. Reeves, officials cut ribbon in celebration of Highway 49 expansion

By Garrett Busby and Holly Emery
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Officials gathered to cut the ribbon in Richland on Monday and celebrate the recently expanded U.S. Highway 49 in Rankin County.

Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons was joined by Governor Tate Reeves to celebrate the completion of this massive 7.5-mile infrastructure improvement project that began in 2017.

Gov. Reeves, officials cut ribbon in celebration of Highway 49 expansion
Gov. Reeves, officials cut ribbon in celebration of Highway 49 expansion(MDOT)

“This 7.5-mile stretch of improvements from Florence to Richland consists of five years of committed work, $253 million, and a lot of collaboration between the public and private sector, and I am so grateful,” said Simmons.

The project was set out for the widening of 7.5 miles of U.S. 49 from Florence to Richland, expanding the highway to three travel lanes and a shoulder in each direction.

The press release reads that during the construction process, crews experienced many challenges, such as heavy rains between 2018 and 2020, which prolonged the project. However, crews were able to finish the project without completely shutting down the highway while having two lanes open for traffic.

“We recognize that if we’re going to see long-term economic growth and prosperity then we must invest in our infrastructure,” said Reeves. “The partnership between the Mississippi Legislature over the last five years and the executive branch has led to significant capital investments in core infrastructure. Infrastructure is exactly what the government is supposed to do. It is a core function of government. It’s going to make a difference long term and it’s something I think we can all be proud of.”

The $253 million project was awarded to W.G. Yates and Son Construction Company of Jackson.

The newly expanded roadway greatly reduces traffic congestion while enhancing safety and local commute times. According to the press release, Hwy 49 sees an average of 51,000 vehicles per day in Richland and 34,000 in Florence.

Commercial traffic moving through the area, including tractor-trailers and other commercial motor vehicles, will now experience a more predictable and simple journey.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler.
Multi-vehicle accident kills one driver, slows SB I-59 traffic
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
Carl Smith, 47, of Seminary.
Alleged home invasion suspect shot by Jones Co. homeowner
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Latest News

A house fire in Taylorsville took nine volunteer fire departments roughly four hours to...
Taylorsville house fire takes four hours to extinguish
47-year-old Carl Smith remains in the Jones County Adult Detention Center after he was shot...
Suspect shot while allegedly attempting home burglary, JCSD says
Carl Smith, 47, remains incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Center following an...
Suspect shot while allegedly attempting home burglary, JCSD says
Comeback Cooler crews delivered much needed supplies to flood victims
Mississippians help pick up the pieces following Kentucky flooding
KIDS COUNT Data Book 2022: Children’s mental health is a growing concern nationwide