City of Hattiesburg recognizes National Health Center Week

The City of Hattiesburg presented a proclamation to the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative in honor of National Health Center Week.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg presented a proclamation to the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative (SeMRHI) in honor of National Health Center Week.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker signed the proclamation to encourage the community to take advantage of this week’s free check-ups at the health center.

Barker said these centers help bridge the primary health care gap in the community.

“This is just our way of making sure people in our state and community know about this,” said SeMRHI Interim CEO Kaye Ray. “We are joining with health centers across the country, and we continue to grow, and we have been so amazed by the increase in the number of patients and patients visits that we see.”

The free health check-ups will include exams for COVID-19, blood pressure, vision and cholesterol.

“Presenting this proclamation also just encourages our people who have access to SeMRHI to take advantage of this week’s screenings, whether it’s for glucose or BMI or whatever, take advantage of this; this is here for you,” said Barker.

For more information on the health screenings, you can call 601.658.0058.

