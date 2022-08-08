Win Stuff
Alleged home invasion suspect shot by Jones Co. homeowner

Carl Smith, 47, of Seminary.
Carl Smith, 47, of Seminary.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A homeowner shot an alleged home invasion suspect overnight on Earl Brashier Road, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

The homeowner said a suspect, identified by JCSD as 47-year-old Carl Smith, broke into his home. Fearing for his safety, The homeowner fired one round from a handgun, striking Smith in the arm.

Smith was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center and treated for any injuries. He was then released into the custody of JCSD deputies.

The suspect is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on a charge of home invasion.

His initial appearance was on Monday at 1 p.m. in Jones County Justice Court.  JCSD Investigator Abraham McKenzie is the lead investigator on this incident.

