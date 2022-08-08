08/08 Ryan’s “Familiar” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for another fairly typical August day in the Pine Belt! That means some very familiar weather, since last week was essentially the same. We saw light fog in the area, once again most noticeably in our most fog-prone areas near the Pearl River. Still, it won’t reach dense levels today...though that wouldn’t surprise me to see a few times this week as the rain comes and goes. Today, expect more heating-based, pop-up showers this afternoon/evening than we saw over the weekend. Won’t see much, but certainly more than we had over the weekend. The rain chances increase into Tuesday, up to 50%, but back off slightly on Wednesday before spiking to 70% for Thursday as a cold front moves in. Throughout it all, thunderstorms will be possible, but severe weather is not expected. We’ll have a few showers/t-storms left Friday afternoon as the front pushes into the Northern Gulf, but the weekend is looking just as clear as the last was. Could still see a stray shower Saturday, but Sunday looks appropriately dry and sunny.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.