Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for U.S. 49 set for Monday

A U.S. 49 project in Rankin County will wrap up Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - State and local leaders will be part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony on U.S. 49 Monday.

The Rankin County project first kicked off in 2017. It ends up being finished two years behind schedule.

MDOT officials said that the plan was to do the work without closing the entire highway.

By and large, U.S. 49 stayed open throughout the whole project.

U.S. 49 received expanded medians, more lanes and traffic lights.

The changes affected the route from Florence to Richland.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Perry County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Williams has caught the attention of thousands of people on...
Miss. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok
The Jones County Sheriff's Department arrested Richard "Ricky" Strickland after a narcotics...
One arrested in Jones County drug trafficking investigation
The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers arrested 19-year-old Terrance Bright, of...
Catalytic converter thief crashes car attempting to flee Hattiesburg police
Breeland confirmed Luke Perry Walker passed away earlier this week from his injuries.
Victim of Madison Co. explosion passes away

Latest News

Heidelberg High School held an open house for the upcoming school year
Heidelberg High School holds open house for 2022-23 school year
Two Pine Belt churches supply school supplies Saturday
Two Pine Belt churches supply school supplies Saturday
Heidelberg High host open house
Heidelberg High host open house
After five years, Mississippi Department of Transportation is wrapping up a project on U.S. 49...
U.S. 49 project wraps up